It’s Nearly Impossible To Be An Influencer In Cuba. This YouTuber Is Doing It Anyway.

However financially transformative social media has been for Vigo, she still says that when it comes to her mental health, it’s come at a cost. While she acknowledges the privileges she holds as a content creator, Vigo says that the access she’s privileged to have has also let her see how others live outside of the island, and as a result, is now more aware of the limitations in her own life. “Social media has helped me because I would have otherwise not have been able to live this lifestyle or go to places I’ve been able to visit. On the other hand, it does sometimes hurt to look at reality like it is,” she explains. “I follow a lot of influencers who are not Cuban [who] live in other places and have another way of living. I look at them in awe, looking at their travels and food, and knowing we can’t have that here.”