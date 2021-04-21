CBD Lovers, Here Are 10 Products To Try Before (& During!) Sex

CBD has been the buzzword on everyone’s lips for a minute. It’s purported to help a range of ailments — from muscle pain to headaches, anxiety, insomnia, and even improve your sex life, which is why so many pleasure and wellness brands are now incorporating it into products, from lubes to bath bombs. “Sexual and reproductive organs are loaded with CBD receptors, so when used as a lubricant, CBD can increase blood flow to the area, increasing sensitivity and stimulating the body to naturally produce its own lubrication,” says nurse Jamie Rollins, of the Palm Beach, FL-based The Green Nurse, who specializes in the therapeutic use of CBD and THC.
Worth noitng: There are still no official studies linking CBD oil, especially topical applications of it, to better sex. But people anecdotally claim CBD oil can have mood-boosting effects, and also relax you, which is helpful for those of us who tend to get in our heads during the act. (It also won’t get you high— unlike THC, CBD is the non-psychoactive compound of pot.)
A lot of U.S.-made CBD lubes aren’t available in Canada yet due to import regulations, but the market is growing. In the meantime, we’ve compiled a roundup of pleasure and wellness products (and some beverages!) with CBD. If you’re a CBD newbie, most people can handle about 10 mg when ingesting, says Rollins, but you can always start smaller and work your way up. (Remember that when you use a CBD bath product the dosage will be much higher, because it’s being absorbed through your skin.)
Also, timing is everything. It can take up to an hour to feel the effects of products that are ingested or applied topically, while taking a tincture sublingually can have you feeling the effects as quickly as 15 minutes. And, if you have pre-existing health concerns or are on medication, consult with your doctor first. (Researchers warn that you should avoid CBD if you are taking certain heart rhythm medications, thyroid medications, or seizure medications.)
Read on for some of our fave CBD products to take your sex life to the next level. We’ll update this as more roll out in Canada.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.