After Staring At This Fit Pic Of Kylie Jenner, We’ve Got To Say: We Miss Parties :(

On Thursday night, every notable LA-based 20-something gathered to celebrate Justin Bieber’s album release at The Nice Guy, a fauxld-school Italian hotspot in West Hollywood. Parties like this are certainly NOT back on, according to the CDC, but celebrities appear to be going ahead with things anyway, as guests like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye gave it their all for this rare night out. Out of all the partygoers, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan did the most in a next-to-naked look that made us really (like really, really) miss parties.