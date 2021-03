Megan Thee Stallion is all about switching up her hair, makeup, and nails — after all, a hot girl needs options . Most recently, the three-time Grammy Award winner has played around with a denim-coloured bob, prom-inspired tendrils , and an icy-grey wig. But behind all that experimenting, Megan has been on a diligent natural hair journey, which she updated her fans about on Instagram.