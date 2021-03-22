Bella Thorne Is Engaged — & Her Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring Is A Blinder

On Saturday, Bella Thorne and Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, who’ve been linked since spring of 2019, announced that they were engaged via Mascalo’s Instagram. The official post, a three-pic slideshow of the couple with a detailed explanation of the movie-themed engagement sequence and a collection of photos from the couple’s two-year-long relationship on Mascalo’s stories, was accompanied by the caption: “She said yes.”
Following the announcement, Thorne took to her own Instagram to give her 24.3 million followers a better look at the teardrop, or pear-shaped, diamond ring. “He knows exactly my style,” she wrote on a close-up video of the engagement ring.
According to Mike Fried, the CEO of jewelry brand The Diamond Pro, that “style” is, specifically, a “pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds.” The halo gives the ring “plenty of sparkle,” he added. It’s also set on a diamond pavé band. By Fried’s estimation, the centre diamond is at least four carats, which makes the ring’s total valuation $150,000 USD or more.
Though pear-shaped diamonds themselves aren’t particularly rare, according to The Diamond Pro, finding one that’s properly cut is — much more so than round brilliant or princess-cut diamonds. That hard-to-find quality is likely why so many celebrities want one, with the likes of Cardi B, Sophie Turner, and Victoria Beckham all choosing pear-shaped diamonds for their ring fingers. (Although, it’s important to mention that Beckham’s shares that real estate with 14 other engagement rings from husband David Beckham — a true Diamond Pro.)