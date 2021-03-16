White Latinidad Is Not The Representation Win Hollywood Thinks It Is

If not for the mirrors in my house, the telenovelas I grew up watching would’ve convinced me that I didn’t exist. For decades, the most popular Spanish-language networks advanced the myth of a raceless Latinx population through predominantly white telenovela stars — a myth that gave birth to the quintessential Latinx identity in modern American film and TV. While this white-washing is the standard in Latin American cultures, it’s unsettling in a different way here in the U.S. Unlike in Latin America, where white Latinx and Mestizx actors dominate film and TV as an extension of their position of power and privilege in society, in the United States, non-Black Latinx actors represent marginalized people and are the “diverse” additive in a overwhelmingly white industry - even though they, too, are white. In other words, when Hollywood asks for a “diversity hire,” white Latinx actors are the go-to — they are beneficiaries and, somehow, victims of the white supremacy that has been upheld in their favour. White Latinx folks are convenient; they placate the consciousness of the film and TV industry when it finds itself cornered by demands of diversity, without sacrificing whiteness. White Latinx folks don’t disrupt the palette.