Please, Kim Kardashian, Can We Not Call The Past Year A “Huge Cleanse”?

With the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in sight, many fans of the iconic reality TV series have been mourning its fast-approaching end. However, the past few months, as well as this last press tour, are an indication that maybe it's, ahem, about time.
During a March 15 video interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian sat down to discuss her many entrepreneurial pursuits, as well as the past year in quarantine. Everything was going fine — "I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people," she began. She was serving diplomatic, and vague but sincere. But then, Kardashian very unfortunately just had to add this: "But I also think that this year was a huge cleanse, and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things."
Listen, we all get what she means. But we won't even go into why calling the most fatal pandemic in human history a "huge cleanse"! Kim, I'm tired!
Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West, continued to explain that having to quarantine with her four children — 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, nearly 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 19-month-old son Psalm — was time she treasured.
"Just the amount of time that me and all my parent friends have all spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time," she continued. "I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family, and just this time I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless."
It's a lovely sentiment, but is a classic example of how incredibly privileged she and her family members are. In a time when many parents have and continue to struggle with having to choose whether to keep their jobs or look after their kids at home, and economic instability has sent millions into impossibly difficult circumstances, to hear someone say that 2020 was like a long vacation or even a "reset button" is so, so incredibly tone deaf. Which is saying a lot, given that this is the same woman who had a low-key pandemic island bday bash.
"When we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope we don't fill them up with the things that don't make us happy," Kardashian concluded. "Even the work schedule, I used to work non-stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never would have taken into consideration just slowing down at all. So this was a forced halt."
Sorry, but when is the KUWTK finale again?