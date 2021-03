Does Wearing Your Water Bottle Make You Drink More? An Investigation

With its purse-like shoulder strap and scuba material exterior, my water bottle was less aesthetically pleasing than the styles I’ve seen on the runway from before the pandemic. There was a lavender, leather water bottle bag strapped across a (very hydrated-looking) male model’s chest at the fall ‘20 Jacquemus show in January 2020; Chloé, Marine Serre, Prada, Kenzo, and Chanel all, too, included water bottle accessories in their collections that season. But since last fall — when the bags became available for sale — was primarily spent indoors, the trend never really took off. Now that the possibility of normalcy — or something similar to normalcy — is on the horizon, designers are bringing back the accessory again. Marine Serre included them once again in its fall ‘21 show , which was released last week. Givenchy’s latest collection, too, featured a water bottle in the form of a necklace, as did Chanel’s , though the latter house’s bottles were too miniature to provide any real hydration.