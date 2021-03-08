Lea Michele Just Got A “Mom Bob”

Over the weekend, actress Lea Michele posted a photo to Instagram showing off her new haircut, which she's calling her "mom bob." The centre-parted, collarbone-grazing cut is a major departure from the long hair we're used to seeing on Michele ever since her days on Glee.
According to the actress' hairstylist, Tommy Buckett, the hair appointment in and of itself was an exercise in trust. "There was no mirror at all, so she really had to wait to see what her new hair was like until after I was finished," Buckett wrote on his own Instagram of the new look.
Back in January, the actress shared that she'd been experiencing postpartum hair loss after having her first child, son Ever Leo, with husband Zandy Reich in August 2020 — which may have played a role in her decision to take her ends up a few inches. "Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner," she hinted to her followers a few months prior.
Whatever the impetus, Michele seems to be enjoying her new short hair: Not only did she tease her lob on her Instagram, but she’s already posted a follow-up photo wrapped up in a warm coat out on a walk with Ever Leo in Brooklyn.