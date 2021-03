Like It Or Not, Yoga Pants Are Making A Comeback

On TikTok, the crowd is divided — between, as you could have guessed from the recent skinny jeans debate , Millennials and Gen Z. Under-25-year-olds are posting how-to-style videos, pairing yoga pants with cropped puffers, crewnecks, leather blazers, and chunky boots. Gen Zer Kate Bartlett recreated Chamberlain’s look almost exactly, posting a video of her version with the caption: “ Emma Chamberlain decided flared yoga pants were back so now flared yoga pants are back.” Users like Kallie House are a bit more skeptical of the trend: “Yoga pants cannot come back. I’m speaking as a millennial girl — or, I think, a few millennial girls — we can’t be tucking these back into UGG boots.” But, like it or not, the second wave of yoga pants appears to be here, with the style appearing all over the platform. Should we then be packing up our bike shorts and digging out the foldover Hard Tail yoga pants we bought back in the day from storage in preparation? All signs point to yes.