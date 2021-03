Why Am I Always Dreaming About Secret Rooms? Help!

Gailing watched the viral TikTok video, and has some thoughts if your dreams have had a similar vibe (or similar uncovered passage). "Let's say you have a dream where you're curious what's on the other side but there's a lot of energy around squeezing yourself into this space to get there, and then maybe in that moment there's a question, it's a choice — can I do it?" she says, referring to video three , in which @samanthartsoe crawls through the hole in her wall. "Like that girl in the video, she still went for it and figured out a way to maneuver that." If a similar event happened in your dream, it could be a sign that you feel obstructed by something in your real life — and that your psyche is trying to use your knowledge, passion, or know-how to navigate through the barrier.