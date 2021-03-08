Uoma Beauty’s Coming 2 America Collab Is Taking Your Makeup Bag To Zamunda

Uoma drew inspiration from African royalty in various regions, and focused on playing up the eyes with vivid colours and textures. The collection includes new Black Magic Metallic Matte lipstick shades, a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, two mini colour palettes, and more. Each item is outfitted in sophisticated luxe black packaging featuring the Coming 2 America emblem and named after fun phrases and characters in the cult-favorite film. You'll find a palette called "Good Morning Zamunda," and lip colours dubbed Peaches and Akeem and Sexual Chocolate.