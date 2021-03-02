Dame’s New Arousal Serum Will Naturally Enhance Your Sex Life

You know your way around really good lubes — but, what about arousal serums? Dame, a female-founded sexual wellness brand and mastermind behind the bestselling Aer suction vibrator, just unveiled a new addition to your sexytime œuvre. Meet the Arousal Serum: a 100%-natural cream that claims to intensify your big O and enhance clitoral sensation without irritating your most sensitive areas. If the idea of a sensation-enhancing warming lube doesn't get you hot, this naturally-derived option is for you. The water-based, lightweight cream gets you tingly with things like peppermint, cinnamon, and ginger to stimulate and encourage blood flow to wherever it's applied. It's also totally safe to use solo with your favourite vibrator, or with a partner — including during oral sex.
Advertisement
"After identifying a void in the market for vulva-havers’ sexual arousal products — compared to the bevy of treatments available for people with penises — we set out to fill the gap," explains the co-founder & CEO of Dame Products, Alexandra Fine. "Topical arousal aids can be a little too exciting, though; a lot of the feedback we got from people who’d tried them said they burned — and not in a good way — or they can throw off the vagina’s natural pH and cause infections," Fine went on to share. Since Alu (an organic and aloe-based lubricant) is already one of the brand's most wanted bestsellers, we can only imagine that shoppers will be just as smitten with its newest soothing sex potion. "Arousal Serum marks an important milestone for Dame, as we evolve to focus more on a holistic view of health and pleasure."
Price in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.