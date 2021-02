Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Is Shot 4 Times, French Bulldogs Stolen

The dog walker had been reportedly taking care of Gaga’s pets while she was away filming a her upcoming drama Gucci in Rome. It's still unclear whether the assailants knew that the dogs belonged to the star, or if they were just targeting them because French bulldogs are known to be expensive (valued at anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000) and in high demand. The shooters were reportedly spotted feeling the scene in a white vehicle — a BMW or possibly a Nissan, police told TMZ.