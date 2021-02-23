This story contains details of intimate partner violence.
In December, pop singer FKA twigs (real name real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf alleging multiple instances of intimate partner violence. Since then, Barnett has shared more details about the alleged abuse, finding supporters in a number of other women who have been connected to LaBeouf, including Margaret Qualley.
A recent interview with Elle Magazine highlighted some of the most disturbing allegations about LaBeouf. In the conversation, Barnett said that it was a "miracle" that she was able to leave the Hollywood star; throughout their almost-year long relationship, she claims that LaBeouf was emotionally, mentally, and physically abusive towards her without any interference from his team, many of whom were ostensibly made aware of the situation but did nothing. (LaBeouf has since shared a public statement in which he apologized while also refuting the claims made against him.)
When news of the lawsuit first broke, LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho also detailed similar experiences of abuse. Sia tweeted her support of Barnett, sending her love and calling LaBeouf a "pathological liar." Now, Qualley is also uplifting the singer with a simple but powerful word of gratitude.
The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actress reposted Barnett's Elle cover image on her own Instagram page, captioning the photo with "thank you."
Qualley was reportedly romantically connected with LaBeouf as recently as early January, just weeks after Barnett's lawsuit went public. They are said to have started hanging out after starring in a racy music video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me" (sung by Qualley's sister Rainey) and were photographed together numerous times in the beginning of the year. While a source close to Qualley told People that the situationship ended because the stars were "just in different places in their lives," another insider revealed that the actress was also fully aware of the "backlash" that LaBeouf was facing as a result of Barnett's lawsuit.
If you are experiencing domestic abuse, please visit the Ending Violence Association of Canada to find a local hotline. In the event of an emergency, call 911.