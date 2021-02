Fall’s Biggest Accessory Trends Are Also The Most Fun

Who knows what fall '21 holds: We’ve been isolating at home for almost a year now, and with vaccines slowly rolling out, there’s a good chance that we might be out and about (aka, wearing things other than house slippers and scrunchies again) come autumn. Or… we also might not! The trickiest fall Fashion Month season to date is well underway, and designers seem to be hedging their bets as well, showing 2021 fashion accessories that toe the line between practical and fun.