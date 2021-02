Britney Spears Was Yet Another Promising Young Woman

But the more shocking moments in the film had nothing today with Spears’ unusually cruel legal battle. Rather, it’s the archival clips, pulled from mainstream media coverage of Spears throughout her career, that paints the clearest picture of the hatefulness directed her way. We see her awkwardly (but expertly — she was used to it) fielding gross questions about her virginity in press conferences, and attempting to laugh off Ivo Niehe, a Dutch talk show host who won’t stop bringing up her breasts. There’s a 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer in which the latter asks a then-22-year-old Spears about what she did to break Justin Timberlake’s heart, putting the onus on her to take sole responsibility for a mutual breakup. And then comes the 2006 Dateline interview with Matt Lauer (now a known-sexual predator) , taped after paparazzi took photos of Spears driving with her then-5-month-old son Sean on her lap. As she breaks down crying describing her terror of the swarm of photographers who track her every move, Lauer badgers the distraught 25-year-old about her parenting skills . Just one year later, Spears would lose custody of both her children, shave her head, and smash a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella, incidents that were used to further the theory that she was an unstable diva and an unfit mother. All three incidents are addressed with staggering triviality in a clip from an episode of Family Feud, which uses them as answers to the question: “What has Britney lost this year?” (Another answer that appears on the board: Her mind.)