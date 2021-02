Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Responds To Abuse Allegations

Rose McGowan, who dated and was briefly engaged to Manson from 1997 to 2001, also responded to the claims and voiced her stance. On Twitter , the actress and activist posted a video explaining that while her relationship with Manson was “not like that” of those women who accused him of abuse, “that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after." "It takes time to come forward," she said in support of his accusers, "and again, I am proud."