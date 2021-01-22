Here’s What Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Named Their Baby Girl

Four months after officially becoming a mom, Gigi Hadid has finally revealed the name of her baby girl: Khai.
The news came on January 21 when Hadid spruced up her Instagram bio with an important new title, quietly adding "khai's mom" to her social media overnight. It's the first time Hadid has shared her daughter's name anywhere, following her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's pattern of intense privacy where their child is concerned. Days after Khai was born in September 2020, her parents shared photos of her tiny hands but were intentional about leaving the newborn's face out of the images.
"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world," Hadid captioned a black and white photo of her holding the newborn's hands. "So in love."
Months later, we now know that Baby Zigi officially goes by Khai, which could definitely be connected to her parents' heritages (Malik's father hails from Pakistan, and Hadid's father is Palestinian). In Arabic, the name Khai translates to "chosen one" or "royalty." The name could also be a powerful prophecy over who Khai's parents hope for her to be in the future; it's also a popular Vietnamese boy name, meaning "strong warrior."
It seems that Zayn has gotten a new tattoo of his daughter’s name خاي(Khai) on his wrist. pic.twitter.com/qBfkdUWj0p— Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) January 22, 2021
Though she was born just months ago, Khai has understandably become the center of her parents' universes. Eagle-eyed fans of the former One Direction singer noticed that Malik recently got his daughter's name in Arabic tattooed on him. And Hadid is "obsessed" with her baby girl.
"4 months in & THE BEST KID," she captioned a mirror selfie of herself with Khai.