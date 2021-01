Bernie Sander’s Viral Inauguration Mittens Are Cozy & Casual Vermontcore At Its Etsy Finest

Given that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (in Christopher John Rogers) Michelle Obama (in Sergio Hudson), and Jennifer Lopez (in Chanel) were all on-stage at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration , you’d think it’d have been impossible to look at anything — or anyone — else during the live broadcast. And yet, at least according to Twitter, all eyes were instead on former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders , who arrived on Inauguration Day wearing a standard issue disposable face mask and the same coat he wore during the now-viral “I am once again asking you” video . Even more important than his coat-for-all-occasions, though, were the mittens he wore to sit six feet from everyone in attendance on a humble folding chair — arms crossed and brow furrowed.