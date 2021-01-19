Slope To Street Style: Why The Snowsuit Is Taking Over Instagram

Adult snowsuits are nothing new. Princess Diana famously wore colourful styles to ski in the '80s and '90s, as did the majority of people who spent any time on the slopes then. I was forced to wear one by my parents as a child in the '90s, and then strongly advised as a teenager in the early aughts. Though, as an angsty teen girl who desperately wanted to blend in rather than stand out, I opted for an all-black one rather than the colourblocked blue one my mother suggested. (I now regret it — most of the snowsuits currently catching my eye being bold and colourful.) Snow sports/aesthetic enthusiasts continue to wear the style year after year, and both luxury and outdoor brands continue to provide their customers with functional collections.