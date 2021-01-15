When the rumours first broke that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may be headed towards officially ending their relationship, many people started scrambling to figure out what could have been the final straw in the six-year marriage — one TikToker even fabricated an entire novela-worthy story to explain where things may have gone south between KimYe. And Kris Jenner isn’t having it.
In early January, word spread that Hollywood’s most controversial couple is reportedly headed towards divorce after an eventful six years of marriage. Kim and Kanye have been through a lot, so the news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise to anyone who’s been following their relationship, but TikToker Ava Louise stunned the internet with a far fetched theory to explain why the Keeping up with the Kardashians star had gotten to the end of her rope. On her TikTok page, Louise told her followers that Kanye had allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with YouTuber Jeffree Star.
Advertisement
“This is alleged, and I was told by a source — a very good one,” Louise wrote in the comments of her TikTok. “My friend is a big lawyer in L.A. and met with Kim months ago and was told all of this given evidence. I want to drop receipts but I can’t.”
Star, no stranger to controversy and internet drama himself, quickly denied the rumours in a lengthy YouTube video; he called the theory the “dumbest shit [he's] ever read in [his] life.”
Louise claimed that the Kardashians had sent her a cease-and-desist threatening legal action against her if she kept sharing the false story online. However, super momager Kris Jenner denies having any knowledge of the TikToker to begin with, talk less of going as far as contacting her for any reason. But, if Louise wants to keep talking, the KUWTK matriarch has no problem taking this all the way to the courthouse.
"We have zero clue who this person is and have not yet taken legal action,” a representative of Jenner’s told TMZ. “However, if she continues to spread lie after lie and a fake letter in a desperate cry for public attention, which she has admitted on record that she's seeking, then we will have no choice but to take legal action on principle."
“Making up fake stories in an effort to monetize and get attention which has a direct effect on people’s lives is not OK,” the rep continued. ‘“Perhaps she should spend that time instead seeking the help that she clearly needs to deal with her issues." Refinery29 has reached out to Kris' rep for any additional comment.
Of course, neither Kim or Kanye have yet to publicly address the matter. But if you know the Kardashians, you know that everything they do is for a reason — this entire debacle is probably the plot of the recently wrapped final season. Watch this space.