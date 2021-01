Olivia Wilde Wore A Pearl Necklace From Harry Styles’ “Golden” Video

The Senna is just one of many Éliou pieces that Styles has worn this year. In September, the musician-actor was photographed at an airport in Naples, Italy , wearing the brand’s Thaia necklace , as well as a blue necklace that was custom-made by Mantilla and Teixeira for Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert. Shortly after the photos of Styles went viral, the duo added the latter necklace to the brand’s roster, calling it the Harry necklace . On Friday, the singer was spotted once again in Éliou, this time wearing gray sweatpants from the brand while out and about in Santa Barbara with Wilde.