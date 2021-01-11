Chrissy Teigen Is Bringing Punk-Rock Beauty Into The New Year

To match her new diamond nose ring, Chrissy Teigen is fully leaning into the "could easily be the front person of a cool indie band" vibe with a punk-rock hair choice: long, lavender waves.
Yesterday, the model posted a series of photos of her new purple hair and shared the behind-the-scenes details of the careful wig-application process. "The wig life...chose me," Teigen wrote in the caption of her Instagram gallery. In a selfie video placed at the end of the compilation showing the purple hair at every angle, she pauses and asks her fans: "Is this hot girl shit?" Naturally, Teigen made sure to credit the glam team who made the lavender-hair moment come to life: celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León and wig master Jay.
In the last month or so alone, Teigen has run the gamut as far as hairstyles and colours are concerned. She sported a blunt blonde bob, waist-length caramel waves, and brought back the “Rachel," all before getting into her lavender phase. It seems like this is a new go-to look for the star: Just last week, Teigen shared a video wearing a very similar wig, which many thought to be an Instagram filter at the time. "Well, I absolutely have to do this when I get home," she wrote, reassuring her followers that her hair changes are all for fun, and not a crisis. "I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!"
If you've been putting off trying out a new hairstyle, 2021 is your year. Why not test out one of the bright colours you gravitate towards when scrolling through selfie filters? If you’re not ready to break out the dye and developer just yet, you can always take notes from Teigen and opt for a wig.