Jennifer Lopez’s Matching Sweatsuit Looks Are A Lesson In Elevated Loungewear

Jennifer Lopez has always made headlines for her immaculate sense of style. Even throughout arguably one of the most unfashionable years in recent history, the singer-actor-beauty mogul has still managed to give us plenty of outfit inspiration.
Over the weekend, Lopez shared a couple of photos on Instagram showing how you can take a matching sweatsuit — a sartorial favourite of ours this year for its comfort — from an at-home staple to a look worth taking outside. Wearing a beige sweatsuit, she kept the look monochromatic with a cream-coloured corduroy puffer jacket, tan lace-up boots, and a matching leather purse. The singer completed the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a statement accessory — a burgundy Dior bucket hat. The textured layering, a pop of colour in the form of the designer hat, and jewelry add a touch of glam to the monochrome look, which can sometimes feel monotonous.
This isn’t the first time she’s shown off this outfit formula before. Just before Christmas, Lopez was spotted out doing some holiday shopping in Miami in a comfy baby blue sweatsuit by sustainable loungewear brand Pangaia and Nike sneakers. Here, to make the outfit more wow-worthy, she accessorized the loungewear look with a houndstooth mask, oversized sunglasses, and a handbag from Hermes.
Elevating a cozy sweatsuit seems to be the celebrity look of choice in 2020. Tracee Ellis Ross has been sporting Pangaia sweatsuits in a variety of colours and pairing them with gold hoops and a bold lip. Most memorably, the black-ish star paired her blue sweatsuit with Bottega Veneta’s braided Lido sandals — the It heels of the season, also sported by the likes of Katie Holmes — and statement earrings. Speaking of Holmes, she, too, gave sweatpants her fashion stamp of approval when she paired a pair with a blazer.
While we are all very ready to start leaving our houses and dress up again, we might just keep the sweatsuit-and-statement accessory combination for a while longer.