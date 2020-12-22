Martin Shkreli’s “Life Partner” Wore A Dress By The Vampire’s Wife — & Twitter Has Thoughts

"The Vampire's Wife" is the strongest, surest, most inflammatory phrase in this piece, and it's part of a cutline.— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) December 21, 2020
whose idea it was to do a styled photoshoot??? for the story about simping for martin shkreli?????— joshua bote (@joshua_bote) December 21, 2020
THEY PUT HER IN THE VAMPIRE’S WIFE. DID SHE KNOW??? DID SHE LET THEM, THINKING THAT WAS SO FUNNY???— Charlotte A. Cavatica (@cavaticat) December 21, 2020
This entire Martin Shkreli + Christie Smythe story is bonkers but the fact that she is unironically posing in a Vampire’s Wife dress is what elevates it to high art. https://t.co/sq0xb1o1MG— Zara Ahmed, DrPH (@ZarainDC) December 21, 2020
Shout out to the stylist at Elle who dressed Martin Shkreli's ghosted girlfriend in The Vampire's Wife for the accompanying photoshoot. We love a subtle fashion burn.— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) December 21, 2020
What about the dresses provided by the Vampire’s Wife(the designer, I believe, is married to Nick Cave)?— Geoffrey Rickly (@GeoffRickly) December 21, 2020
That was the detail that stopped me in my tracks. Extreme ’Cui bono?’ vibes.
the martin shkreli story finally convinced me to buy a vampire's wife face mask, AMA— Amy X. Wang (@amyxwang) December 21, 2020
one of the dresses christie smythe was photographed in is from a brand called The Vampire's Wife and the dress is called Confessional. i c u, snarky elle stylist pic.twitter.com/bCeyTEuKtN— molly taft, a tall bitch (@mollytaft) December 21, 2020
Styling Martin Shkreli’s “life partner” in The Vampire’s Wife is almost too on the nose https://t.co/x5Gzw0iO3H pic.twitter.com/3vqgtQSxDL— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) December 21, 2020
My actual favorite part of the Martin Shkreli Elle piece is that his beloved Smythe is wearing a dress from — no joke! — "The Vampire's Wife"— Grogu? I hardly know you! (@thomdunn) December 21, 2020
Just pure 😘👌 pic.twitter.com/5j1o8empyI