Unfortunately, Sator, with help from the future, is one piece away from destroying the world. He is what the movie calls a broker, someone who can communicate with the future. The future apparently thinks we screwed things up so a bad that it's better to just get rid of Earth all together. The mysterious organization Tenet is now working to stop him from reversing the flow of time and destroying reality. If you don't quite get it, don't worry, neither does Robert Pattinson . Besides, at the 15 minute mark, Barbara gives us permission to stop caring about all the reversing time mumbo jumbo. "Don't try to understand it, feel it," she says. For those who choose not to heed this doctor's orders, keep reading.