Inject It Into My Veins: Why I’m Obsessed With Watching Nurses Get The COVID Vaccine

Such an incredible moment.— Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenNews) December 16, 2020
A nurse is suddenly overcome with emotion as she becomes one of the first healthcare workers in Virginia (and the U.S.) to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine. So many of the people I talked to used that word: "hope." Finally - a shred of it. pic.twitter.com/upsSlqRLrG
There’s not much that can get me out of bed before 7, but at 6:15 am this morning, I watched as ER nurse Eric Young was the first to receive the COVID vaccine at Pennsylvania Hospital. It’s the beginning of the end. 🙏💉🔬 pic.twitter.com/o0IYGcT1uO— Lauren Ingeno (@lauren_geno) December 16, 2020
Three of our frontline workers talk about the experience of being among the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/prwrPvf5UX— UW Health (@UWHealth) December 15, 2020
Here’s my baby brother, James, getting the Pfizer vaccine today. He’s a doctor in the Covid ICU at @UCDavisHealth. I asked him if he was nervous and he laughed at me. “No. Not at all. I trust science.”— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 16, 2020
We’re so so so proud of you, bro! 👏🏻 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FWyt8Q4Hfu
@bostonmedicalcenter
BMC received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and staff are “feeling good!” @lizzo #feelingood #covid #vaccine #bmc #boston #hospital♬ Good as Hell - Lizzo
“We're here to witness the receipt of the first shipment of the first vaccine to prevent COVID-19… This is actually the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.” - @DrMarkSchlissel#COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/JnlQeVGowP— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) December 14, 2020