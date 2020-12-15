Kacey Musgraves Steps Out With A Fresh Winter Haircut

When Kacey Musgraves changes her hair, it's typically a temporary transformation. At last year's Met Gala, the "Golden Hour" singer shocked fans by going platinum, which we quickly learned was the work of her hairstylist, Giovanni Delgado, and a well-placed Barbie wig. Earlier that year while on tour, Musgraves sported a fun and festive tinsel ponytail that also lasted the relative lifespan of an Instagram Story.
At the end of the day (fashion event or performance), Musgraves always reverts back to her signature look: long, jet-black hair with '70s curtain bangs. However, this winter, the star has made a permanent hair change, dyeing her glossy black hair a soft brunette shade and levelling up her feathered fringe to a blunt, heavy statement bang.
In a recent Instagram Story, Musgraves posted a selfie showing off her new cut and colour, crediting Delgado for both parts. While Musgraves seemed to add a subtle filter to the reveal photo (and is wearing huge ski sunglasses that cover half of her face), it's clear that her bangs are fuller and fall over her eyebrows rather than a curtain part, and her color is discernibly lighter.
The fresh new look fits into two of the budding hair trends we're tracking for 2021: winter highlights and bangs. Plus, thanks to Musgraves, we can now confirm that both trends look great styled with a hoodie and shiny puffer coat.