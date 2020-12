Movements & Memes: How The Struggle For Social Justice Shaped 2020

As we approach the end of 2020, on the cusp of a new U.S. presidency, we’re also able to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Vaccines are starting to be distributed , and treatments will continue to be rolled out in the new year. So much happened this year that it was nearly impossible to keep up with — beginning with tensions between the United States and Iran after General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike. Shortly after came the pandemic, as coronavirus spread beyond China and officially took hold of Europe and then North America. Another thing that galvanized so many of us this year was the long overdue conversation about racism white supremacy , and the future of policing