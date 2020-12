What bimbos know for sure is that both intelligence and attractiveness are flimsy constructs that are regularly wielded against femmes, people of colour, and neurodivergent people. We’re learning once again that the rewards of conforming to the status quo are temporary and precarious at best. When Ariana Grande said, “ no shit / math class / never was good ” at the end of 34+35, it was a nod to bimbos everywhere, a reminder that, no, you really never will need to use your high school math ever again — but you will always cherish your makeup skills. The bimbo community is growing and growing, then, because a lot of people are slowly realizing that it feels nice to have your boobs pushed up by a corset top, to put your hair up in the perfect high ponytail, simple and smooth as your brain.