Instead, he suggests, start the conversation with them by first saying their name (“it gives you a little endorphin hit to hear your name said by somebody else”), and then agree with them on a couple of points. For example, with a QAnon supporter, you might agree that child sex trafficking is bad and that the fact that Jeffrey Epstein got away with his crimes for so many years is bizarre. But then, he said, you should go further and start asking them how they got certain information, like that “this is all the machinations of a cabal of pedophiles that are in the U.S. government.” He said to ask for evidence, and make them question their beliefs bit by bit. Dancy said that oftentimes (though not always), he has gotten people to see that their beliefs are not rooted in real facts. “I’ve convinced a couple of people who think that the pandemic was caused by Bill Gates that that’s a weak theory.”