These Jobs Have Seen The Sharpest Decline During COVID-19

Glassdoor’s report contains other work trend predictions for 2021 too. It suggests that, in a post-vaccine world, more people will adopt a hybrid remote work model rather than remaining fully remote or going back to the office full-time. It also estimates that as the number of a company’s remote workers increases — during COVID, some have been moving away from big cities to less expensive, less densely populated areas — it will become the norm to adjust salaries based on location. If you’re a software engineer who used to live in San Francisco and now you live in Ohio, for example, Glassdoor predicts that you could face a pay cut of almost 25%.