These Jobs Have Seen The Sharpest Decline During COVID-19

If you ask people what they most value in a job right now, stability and security might come out on top. In a year when so many have experienced furloughs or permanent job loss due to COVID-19, holding down a job where you don’t have to constantly worry about layoffs sounds like a miracle. In Canada, the unemployment rate rose to a high of 13.7% in May . The unemployment rate in the U.S. has been slowly shrinking since hitting a high of 14.7% in April; in October, it was around 6.9%. But this number doesn’t include people who have given up their job search and dropped out of the workforce for the time being, and recently, the rate of new jobs added to the economy has been slowing down.