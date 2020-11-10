Blue Ivy Carter Narrates Hair Love & Sends A Powerful Message

Blue Ivy at such a young age, faced so many attacks and comments about her hair from adults who should have known better.— ✨Doreen✨ (@DoreenGLM) November 9, 2020
Even television stations like BET joined in publicly on the mockery.
To have her narrate a story on “Hair Love” is just so fitting and perfect. ❤️ https://t.co/iPuSKhXakx
Matthew Cherry booking Blue Ivy to narrate Hair Love. iconic. & not only because she’s Beyonce’s child but also, too many people dragged that baby for her natural hair. get that check Blue. 😭— 𝐌. (@askaboutmaya) November 9, 2020
blue ivy being mocked for her hair since she was a baby and then choosing to narrate an audiobook based on an oscar winning short film about hair love!! she's really making graceful power moves at 9 years old https://t.co/9y0EPIFOec— nahsˣ (@nahscontrols) November 9, 2020
Blue Ivy Carter reading a book called “Hair Love” after being bullied online for her natural hair is really just touching my heart— 🎄𝑑𝑎𝑒✨ (@bey_dae) November 9, 2020