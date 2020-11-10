Harris continued, “All the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century, 100 years ago with the 19th amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued their fight for the fundamental right to vote and be heard.” With that in mind, it makes sense that Harris traded her wardrobe typically made of navy and black for white to honour those who came before her. To make this moment even more special, Harris’s two grandnieces, the daughters of Meena Harris, the founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, followed suit, stepping on stage in white lace dresses. “VICE PRESIDENT AUNTIE,” Meena captioned a photo of Harris alongside her daughters.