Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Manicure Goes Back To Her Punk Roots

Congrats are in order for the newly engaged Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The couple shared a coordinated public announcement with matching Instagram posts that show the two kissing in what appears a gothic cathedral. Stefani, wearing baggy jeans and a baseball tee, gives fans the unmistakable engagement pose: flashing her left hand to the camera.
While it's difficult to make out the details of Stefani's ring, there is one perfectly distinguishable accessory our eyes went to first: her nontraditional burgundy manicure, which matches the gothic stained-glass decor in the background. It's also a nail-polish shade she often wore throughout the '90s when she toured with No Doubt, and one she continues to favour to this day.
While there are still lots of question marks — from how Shelton popped the question to where the heck this photo was taken and why they wore matching trucker hats — what we know right now is that Stefani gave an enthusiastic yes. "@blakeshelton yes please," the star captioned her post, alongside ring and prayer hands emojis (fitting with the creative aesthetic). In his own post, Shelton echoed the sentiment: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES," the country singer wrote.
While we await a more detailed close-up engagement-ring debut, we'll be here admiring Stefani's much more relatable accessory: the oxblood manicure, which might just inspire a new trend in bridal nail polish.