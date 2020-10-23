Camila Cabello’s Short Curly Shag Is Her Most Dramatic Haircut Yet

Some celebs change hairstyles like they change clothes, and others stick to one consistent look, which becomes their signature style over time. Camila Cabello's waist-length beachy waves have become her trademark look. The updates she's made throughout the years have been subtle enough to notice but not drastically different. Take the time she let her mom trim her growing-out bangs during quarantine, or when she gave her sleek blowout a vacation and started embracing curls. Her latest look, however, is by far her most drastic yet.
The singer posted a gorgeous image revealing a brand new curly shag haircut, and it's the shortest we've ever seen her strands. "LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!!," she wrote, captioning the photo, courtesy of her boo Shawn Mendes. "I've had long hair all my life it's TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY."
Celebrity hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos cut his muse's strands into a wavy lob that falls right beneath her shoulders. Sarah Conner was responsible for Cabello's permanent curl treatment. The singer opened up to Refinery29 last year about getting a perm to achieve natural-looking curls and said she hasn't felt more confident. "I actually have straight hair, but I've always wanted curls," she told us.
Cabello's fans immediately co-signed her new style in the Instagram comments section, some already anticipating how her haircut would look when styled straight. "Eager to see how it looks without the curls," one person wrote. "You are beautiful with long or short hair," another added. Soon after, Cabello shared a cute photo hugged up with Mendes, and fans also pointed out some similarities in their styles. "King and queen of matching haircuts," one commenter pointed out in a note that now has over 8,700 thousand likes and counting.
Whether the curly shag was planned with Mendes in mind or not, it's on-trend and looks great — so get to screenshotting and take to your stylist if you're in the market for a new look.