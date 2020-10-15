The 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired on Wednesday night without too many noticeable pandemic-related hitches — other than, you know, a lack of a live audience. Like this year's VMAs, the Billboard Music Awards only welcomed a lucky few A-listers, from the host of the event, Kelly Clarkson, to Nicole Richie, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish. But with a crew as fashionably daring as this — Richie, a designer herself, has been inspiring trends since the early aughts; Lizzo just starred in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show; and head-to-toe designer logos are Eilish’s signature — the occasion still managed to be a stylish one.
The BBMAs historically have a more laid-back vibe (and dress code) than, say, the Grammys, which allows showgoers to experiment sartorially, a tradition that was on full display on Wednesday night. Always a red carpet standout, Lizzo showed up in a black, one-shoulder mini dress with the word “VOTE” printed across it, and her nails shared the same messaging. Six feet away, Eilish posed for the camera in a green, jacquard set reminiscent of luxury pajamas and a coordinating face mask, while talk show host Lilly Singh paired an oversized blazer with a face mask bearing Breonna Taylor’s name. Clarkson donned five different dresses in total, and of course, Lil Nas X nailed it in a green snakeskin suit and oversized, ‘70s-era shades.
