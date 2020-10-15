The BBMAs historically have a more laid-back vibe (and dress code) than, say, the Grammys, which allows showgoers to experiment sartorially, a tradition that was on full display on Wednesday night. Always a red carpet standout, Lizzo showed up in a black, one-shoulder mini dress with the word “VOTE” printed across it, and her nails shared the same messaging. Six feet away, Eilish posed for the camera in a green, jacquard set reminiscent of luxury pajamas and a coordinating face mask, while talk show host Lilly Singh paired an oversized blazer with a face mask bearing Breonna Taylor’s name. Clarkson donned five different dresses in total, and of course, Lil Nas X nailed it in a green snakeskin suit and oversized, ‘70s-era shades.