Kate Middleton Wore Her Go-To Floral Mask With Coat From Zara’s Sister Brand

Since lockdown, Middleton has been photographed wearing her floral face mask, which was designed by London-based childrenswear brand Amaia , on countless occasions. In August, she first wore it during a visit to Baby Basics, an organization that provides clothing, food, and other necessities to children in need. In September, she donned it again while visiting local businesses — including a bakery where Prince William and she baked bagels — that have struggled financially due to COVID-19. Following its inaugural wear, search for “floral face mask” skyrocketed, so much so that according to Lyst , a fashion search engine, searches in the U.K. for the items surged 185% in less than 24 hours. The masks promptly sold out on Amaia’s website. (The brand has since re-stocked, but warns customers of a three-week shipping delay given the high demand.)