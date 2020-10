Claudia Conway Isn’t Here To “Save Us” — & Neither Is Gen Z

US President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed by POTUS himself via Twitter, but the almost-inevitable news of former counselor Kellyanne Conway testing positive came from a different, unexpected source: her 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, who posted about it on TikTok . Not long after that reveal, Claudia announced that she, too, tested positive for the coronavirus. Awful — if not surprising — as it is that any parent would put their child's health at risk so as to better fit in with the death cult that is the GOP, what really seems to have sparked Twitter's interest is the way in which Claudia has been making numerous comments about Trump's symptoms, including calling him out for being much sicker than he appears. And as a result, the teenager is being lauded as a Trump administration whistleblower — the Gen Z savior that America needs right now. Ok.