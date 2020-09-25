New Zealand’s Beauty Brands Are Setting The Standard For Sustainability

It’s time to wake up. On Global Day of Climate Action, VICE Media Group is solely telling stories about our current climate crisis. Click here to meet young climate leaders from around the globe and learn how you can take action.
In New Zealand, the quality of life is high, the health care is universal, and the best-selling beauty brands are environmentally conscious by default. The country's track record on climate change isn't perfect — research shows that precious few of its top 30 corporations report their contributions to or efforts to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions — but initiatives to change that are underway, beginning with the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act announced in 2019.
One look at Piha Beach or Aoraki/Mount Cook, and it's not hard to see why New Zealanders take such pride in its abundant natural resources — and want to keep it that way. "Protection of the environment and our native plants is high on our government’s agenda," says Elizabeth Barbalich, CEO and founder of cult-favourite skin-care brand Antipodes. "[New Zealand] is extremely lush, biodiverse, and rich in supply of exciting ingredients. We're therefore immersed in living and breathing a clean, green approach to nature and life."
Finding inspiration in the North Island's rolling hills and the South Island's snow-capped mountains is easy. It's committing to sustainability in all aspects — like harnessing the beauty benefits of those natural resources without exploiting them, and using packaging that won't end up part of a different kind of mountain in a landfill — that's a challenge, especially with the very definition of "sustainability" as ill-defined as "clean" or "natural."
Ahead, these five companies prove it's possible to build a beauty brand without contributing to the climate crisis. All it takes is a little innovation — and a lot less plastic.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Note: The author of this piece attended a press trip held by Snowberry in March 2020.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Note: The author of this piece attended a press trip held by Snowberry in March 2020.