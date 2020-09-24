Catherine Zeta-Jones Chopped Her Hair Into A Chic Fall Lob

Another celebrity has taken the quarantine hair transformation plunge, and this one might be a fan-favorite. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones just debuted a new, shorter hairstyle on Instagram and fans believe it's reminiscent of one of her most well-known characters from the 2002 classic Chicago.
Now, the star's post-quarantine chop is not exactly the blunt, angular Velma-Kelly bob. However, the softer, collarbone-skimming lob is a big change from her signature long, glossy-black waves — and feels reminiscent of her Chicago portrayal. In fact, some fans were quick to call out the comparison: "She had it comin'," wrote one.
In her Instagram selfie, Zeta-Jones didn't call attention to her new, possibly classically-inspired, haircut. Instead, she referenced her coral off-the-shoulder top, captioning the shot: "Peachy" along with a kiss emoji. For those curious about the star's whereabouts, in a recent Instagram Q&A, the actress revealed that she had been spending quarantine in New York with her family, which is likely where she met a pair of scissors.
Whether Zeta-Jones was going for a trendy fall haircut or not, she checked off multiple boxes: Collarbone-length hair, long layers, and soft, breezy texture are all having major moments this season, as people slowly return to the hair salon.
While the root inspiration — be it a fall refresh or a Velma throwback — remains unknown, what we do know is that the actress has never looked better. Also, if Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger wanted to reprise their Chicago roles, even if only for a song via FaceTime, we'd be here for it. After all, after this cut, we're only a few pin curls away.