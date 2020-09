Hilary Duff’s Husband Just Got Her Name Tattooed — & The Result Is NSFW

Of course, Koma made some edits to the tattoo debut with the addition of a string of peach emojis — likely to keep the photo from being removed by Instagram, per the platform's no-nudity clause . Still, there's not much left to the imagination, and the ink itself appears to be very new considering there's some residual redness around the black cursive lines. While couple tattoos frequently feel cheesy, Koma's butt-cheek placement makes his funny, while still being pretty sweet.