The New Moon Is In Virgo, & Change Is Brewing

Astrologer Lisa Stardust points out that this luminary will connect with Saturn and Pluto, who are both retrograde in Capricorn , as well as the Nodes of Destiny, which are in the Gemini/Sagittarius axis. "This is the moment that the game can change, and tides can turn for the election. We’ll see major changes taking place in the views of Americans and how they feel about the current political system," she explains, adding: " Neptune, who’s retrograde in Pisces , will add a dash of disillusionment with the current state of politics." This new moon will make our motivation to fight for change even stronger. Stardust says that this is a moment when old systems can fall, allowing new ones to rise up in their place.