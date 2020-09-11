Adam Brody Confirms He’s A New Dad (Again) With Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody recently welcomed a second child, and in true nerdy Seth Cohen fashion, Brody confirmed the news...on Twitch.
"I have a new kid," Brody said while participating in Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy."
Their new son's name is still unknown, but that's expected, given that actor couple tend to be pretty private when it comes to their personal lives. The only reason people knew Meester and Brody were expecting in the first place was because The Daily Mail snapped photos of the couple during a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood and the Gossip Girl star was visibly pregnant. The couple first met in 2011 on the the set of The Oranges but kept their engagment a secret in 2013, and quietly got married year later. Their daughter, Arlo, was born in a year after that in 2015.
Meester and Brody have both expressed how much family is a priority them — and they're certainly a tight-knit parenting team, especially given the fact that the two have worked together (and seem to enjoy it) in the past. In addition to The Oranges, Brody recently guest starred as Meester's absent baby daddy on Single Parents. And last year, Meester told Elle Canada that "having a kid, having a family, is the most important thing."
Meester may have gotten more than she bargained for, however, because Brody, not only shares his wife's love of kids, but apparently doesn't want to stop at two. In a 2014 Reddit AMA, he joked about wanting a house brimming with children. "I say twelve," he wrote.
In that case, see you all same time, same place, for baby no. 3.