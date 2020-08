Before swiping on her signature shade — which she praises for being long-lasting — AOC explains the reasoning behind her bold lip choice and how it started in her early campaigning days. "One of the things that I realized is that when you're always kind of running around, sometimes the best way to really look put together is a bold lip," she says. The politician also brings it back to her culture as Latinas have historically turned to the crimson shade as an embodiment of their confidence and femininity. She adds, "Being Latina, this is very much our culture, where we come from. I will wear a red lip when I need a boost of confidence."