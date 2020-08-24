As she smooths on her moisturizer, AOC takes the time to dismantle stereotypes around women and makeup in politics. "The reason that I think it's so important to share these things is that, first of all, femininity has power — and in politics, there is so much criticism, nitpicking about how women and femme-people present ourselves," she tells viewers. "There's this really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty or fashion, that's somehow frivolous, but I actually think these are some of the most substantive decisions that we make and we make them every morning."