Whether it's championing press-on nails or boosting sales of red lipstick, there's one politician who has been running the beauty game in the capitol while also taking powerful stands against misogyny, racism, and the unjust healthcare system. That's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — and it comes as no surprise that the representative is the latest guest in Vogue's Beauty Secrets video franchise.
In the YouTube video, viewers get a step-by-step breakdown of her skin-care and makeup routine (in front of one extremely relatable towel rack). In true AOC fashion, she drops plenty of gems along the way, including how she finds power in beauty and why she's against the pink tax. Starting with skin care, Ocasio-Cortez shows us her go-tos for tackling tired-looking skin ("I have not gotten much sleep at all. Welcome to life in politics," she says.). Her simple, four-step routine includes toner-essence, vitamin C, drugstore moisturizer, and one top-rated sunscreen that she loves for not leaving a white cast. Leave it to AOC to have a holy grail, Reddit-approved SPF in her lineup.
As she smooths on her moisturizer, AOC takes the time to dismantle stereotypes around women and makeup in politics. "The reason that I think it's so important to share these things is that, first of all, femininity has power — and in politics, there is so much criticism, nitpicking about how women and femme-people present ourselves," she tells viewers. "There's this really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty or fashion, that's somehow frivolous, but I actually think these are some of the most substantive decisions that we make and we make them every morning."
Moving on to makeup, the New York congresswoman gives an extensive look at all her steps. From Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer to Fenty Beauty Match Stix, AOC has her regimen down pat — with tricks she says she learned on YouTube, including a contouring lesson we never knew we needed. Of course, a signature makeup tutorial from Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't be complete without her go-to red, which she previously confirmed is Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in the shade Besos.
Before swiping on her signature shade — which she praises for being long-lasting — AOC explains the reasoning behind her bold lip choice and how it started in her early campaigning days. "One of the things that I realized is that when you're always kind of running around, sometimes the best way to really look put together is a bold lip," she says. The politician also brings it back to her culture as Latinas have historically turned to the crimson shade as an embodiment of their confidence and femininity. She adds, "Being Latina, this is very much our culture, where we come from. I will wear a red lip when I need a boost of confidence."
Whether it's repeating positive affirmations or swiping on some red lipstick, AOC's best advice is to focus on self love first. "The key to beauty is the inside job," she says. "No amount of money or makeup can really compensate for loving yourself."
