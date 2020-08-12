Why Everyone Is Congratulating Maya Rudolph

You'd think that after being announced as Joe Biden's pick for Vice President, Sen. Kamala Harris would be the only one currently in the spotlight. But on social media, actress and comedian Maya Rudolph is also at the forefront of people's minds.
Why? The Wine Country and Bridesmaids actress is famous for portraying Senator Harris on Saturday Night Live — so much so that this year, she was nominated for a Guest Actress On A Comedy Series Emmy for it (along with two others). Many people joked that Rudolph, if she were to reprise the role, will have a lot of future material to work with.
Luckily, the news of Biden's VP pick happened to break while Rudolph happened to be on a panel with EW and other Emmy nominees.
"Oh shit. Ruh-roh," Rudolph reportedly responded. She told EW that while the show's immediate future is uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, "I love going to the show any excuse I can get... but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there." She went on to describe her affection for the sketch show, calling it her "favourite place to play."
In a recent interview with Variety, Rudolph was sure to mention that she feels comfortable "poking fun" at Senator Harris when she portrays her as a "fun aunt" ("funt," as she says on the show) on SNL because of the respect she has for Harris.
“My aim and my interest has never been to go after people,” she said. “I like to look for the joy and the fun and the game in something they say or do or mannerisms that make it that make you want to join in on the joke.”
In the meantime, while we wait for Rudolph's grand return as the new VP candidate, the internet would like to formally congratulate
Kamala Harris Maya Rudolph on her big win.
