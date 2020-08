These Face Masks Are Trending Thanks To Kate Middleton

On Tuesday, during a visit to Baby Basics , an organization that provides clothing, food, and other necessities to children in need, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a white silk shirtdress courtesy of Suzannah, Tabitha Simmons Dela heels, and a face mask. But in true Kate Middleton fashion , she didn’t wear just any mask. No, she wore one that was sure to send the internet searching. According to Lyst , a fashion search engine, after Middleton was photographed in her mask, searches in the U.K. for “floral face mask” surged 185% in less than 24 hours.