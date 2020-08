Fenty Skin Is Here — & These Are The Honest Reviews

In a video on YouTube, Rihanna directly addressed the fragrance component . "We never use more than one percent of a synthetic fragrance, and if we do, we don't hide it. You will always know about it," said the founder. "We're a clean brand; we're a very honest brand." According to the video, the fragrance is specific to each product, and is intended to create asensorial effect." She also shared on Twitter that she has super sensitive skin and kept that top of mind when creating her line. Rihanna certainly isn't the first or the last to use fragrance in cosmetics, which is often added to products to mask unpleasant smells, to serve as aromatherapy, or to make a formula more appealing to the consumer — and many people can tolerate it with no problem.