The Fashion Industry Ignores Disabled Models. This Agency Is Doing Something About It

Proctor and Johnson point to a couple of reasons for why they think that is. “It seems to be the last thing that casting directors and brands think about,” says Johnson. “Sure, companies want their campaigns to be diverse. They want them to be inclusive, to represent the population. But still, disabilities don’t show up on people's radars, which I think is more of a long-term, systemic problem.” Other reasons that Proctor and Johnson have encountered are that some brands think customers don’t want to see people with disabilities in campaigns or worry that if they do include people with disabilities in their campaigns, that they’ll be criticized for tokenizing them or perhaps get the language and imagery wrong. “They worry that it might affect the money that they bring in, too,” says Johnson. But the biggest issue of all is that many companies, according to Johnson, have never had models with disabilities put in front of them. “For a long time, we thought, What are we doing wrong?” she says. But after submitting their models time and time again for potential projects, as well as cold-calling and emailing casting directors to insist that they let Zebedee models and actors audition, directors finally started to give in. “I think they just got sick of us,” Johnson says. “But also, I believe that brands are finally starting to realize the value in including people with disabilities in their campaigns.”